PCP dashboards: PM orders provision of manual complaint lodging facility

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all officers having Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) dashboards for provision of manual complaint lodging facility to the people of respective localities besides processing their own complaints, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The largest complaint lodging system of the country has been fully activated to facilitate nationals for easy access to the federal government institutions and departments following the effective steps taken by PM Imran Khan.

The latest directives were issued for facilitating the citizens having neither smartphones nor internet access in different parts of the country. It will also provide the facilities to people who are physically challenged; unable to read or write; women, widows and elderly citizens, as well as those living in far-flung areas from the service delivery or issue dealing office.

In the letter issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the officers, who are having 8,864 PCP dashboards in all provinces, have been directed to register manual complaints of the masses.

It will enhance the access of a nation-wide window to connect nationals with the government institutions for raising their issues besides promoting the culture of quantified performance management and accountability of state entities for their mandated roles.

The federal government’s policymakers will also be able to identify policy gaps and grey areas in the service delivery regime for timely intervention and improvement, the letter read. It is pertinent to mention here that 24 federal organisations have recently been added to enhance users’ access.

PM Imran Khan said in a statement that serving the nation is the manifesto of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and all government institutions will be restricted to the discipline. He said that the governance system could only be improved through strong contacts between state institutions and nationals.

Moreover, Prime Minister Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) also sent standard operating procedures (SOPs) for PCP dashboards to lodge manual complaints. The letter was sent to all federal secretaries, chief secretaries and inspector generals (IGs).

It also read that PMDU has been directed to convene briefing session for all focal persons and also launch public awareness campaign through state television, radio, private media channels and social media platforms.

