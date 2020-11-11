PDM granted permission for Nov 22 Peshawar rally

PESHAWAR: The KP government has granted permission to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), comprising all opposition parties to hold a rally in Peshawar on November 22, according to a provincial PDM spokesperson.

The PDM provincial spokesperson, in a statement, said the district administration of Peshawar has allowed opposition parties to hold a public gathering on November 22 at Dilzak chowk. The rally will begin at 11:00 am.

He said that the deputy commissioner has assured of making all security arrangements for the opposition parties rally to be organised on November 22 (Sunday) in Peshawar.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of major opposition parties is protesting against the federal government and so far held three gatherings in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta.

The PDM’s first rally was taken in Gujranwawla on October 16, the second was held in Karachi on October 18, and third in Quetta on October 25. The alliance is set to hold its fourth rally on November 22 in Peshawar.

PDM rallies schedule:

Peshawar — November 22

Multan — November 30

Lahore — December 13

Larkana – December 27

