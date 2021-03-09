PDM committee takes decision on Senate deputy chairman seat

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the steering committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday decided to give the office of deputy chairman Senate to the JUI-F, ARY News reported .

The session of the PDM steering committee concluded after deciding about the offices of the deputy chairman and the opposition leader in the Senate.

After finalizing Yousaf Raza Gillani as joint candidate for the seat of chairman Senate on Monday, the PDM leadership was failed to reach a consensus over the name of the joint candidate for the deputy chairman Senate.

The PDM meeting chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, formed a committee to decide about the offices of deputy chairman Senate and the leader of the opposition.

The committee headed by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, also comprised of Jamaldini, Usman Kakar, Akram Khan Durrani and Hafiz Abdul Khalil.

According to sources, the committee in its session today decided to give the deputy chairman’s office to the JUI-F and the leader of the opposition’s seat to the PML-N.

The opposition alliance’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will formally announce the decision, according to sources.

