PDM leadership to decide about en masse resignation: Sanaullah

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that the final decision about en masse resignation from the national and provincial assemblies will be taken by the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported.

Addressing a public meeting in Sahiwal, Rana Sanaullah said that his party will comply with the decision taken by the PDM leadership.

Underscoring the need for dialogues, the PML-N leader said that if the government had held negotiation with the opposition the country’s situation would have been different today.

Urging the people to attend the PDM’s public rally scheduled to be held on 13th of December, the PML-N leader claimed that the meeting will remain peaceful.

“PDM will pay if even a pot is broken during the public meeting,” he added.

Read More: Opposition will never resign from assemblies: Fawad Chaudhry

Earlier on October 10, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said that the opposition will never resign from assemblies and if it happened then only 18 to 20 members from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will resign from their seats.

Speaking during ARY NEWS programme, Sawal Ye Hai, Fawad Chaudhry had said that any protest movement by opposition parties will bring economic instability in the country. “How Pakistan will be portrayed internationally when opposition will bring seminary students on Islamabad roads,” he had said.

