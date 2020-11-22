PDM leadership in Peshawar violates COVID-19 SOPs     

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally organised on Sunday in Peshawar violated the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), raising concerns over becoming a super spreader event as the second wave looms in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, besides rampant violation of the SOPs at the public gathering, the PDM held a lunch ahead of the rally, where opposition leaders mingled with each other without taking proper precautionary measures.

Some of them could be witnessed during the event shaking hands while group selfies of the luncheon also showed lack of implementation on COVID-19 SOPs.

The PDM organised the public rally in Peshawar on Sunday, neglecting the recommendations of the health experts, who have warned against holding such an event at a time when the country is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Senior doctors on Saturday appealed to the politicians to cancel their rallies and public meetings in the larger interest of the people.

Talking to ARY News program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai, University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Doctor Javed Akram asked the politicians to take COVID-19 seriously, adding that the Coronavirus situation can get out of control if people did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said that the second wave of the COVID-19 could be more dangerous which would badly affect the people if they did not follow the SOPs.

