PDM summons meeting to decide on Larkana rally

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has summoned a meeting of top party leaders to review the flaws during the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting would be attended by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other leaders.

The meeting would also mull regarding a strategy for the next public gathering of the opposition alliance in Larkana. The PDM moot will decide on turning Larkana public gathering as the last rally of the first phase of the movement.

The next strategy of the PDM will also come under discussion in the Larkana public gathering.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of major opposition parties failed to attract public support in Lahore’s public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

According to police sources, around 8,500 people participated in the Lahore rally, while according to the special branch around 10,000 people attended the public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Independent sources told ARY News that 9,000 to 10,000 people were present in the PDM rally held in Lahore.

The PDM’s public gathering in Lahore was also marred by ruckus as participants broke barbed wires when the main leadership of opposition parties reached Minar-e-Pakistan to address the rally.

The participants of the rally entered the female enclosure and misbehaved with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Shaista Pervez Malik.

