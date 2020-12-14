ISLAMABAD: Chairing a meeting of PTI leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the 11 opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) lay badly exposed after yesterday’s Lahore rally.

“The reality of [the opposition’s] false narrative divulged to the public,” Prime Minister Khan said.

During the meeting, some party leaders were of the opinion that the PDM-constituent parties were confused over the issue of resignations from assemblies and hailed the government’s decision of not interfering in the opposition’s rally at Minar-e-Pakistan.

They further said the PDM’s narrative has died down after the opposition parties’ defeat in the Gilgit Baltistan elections and low attendance at their recent public gatherings.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has called a meeting of government spokespersons, which will take place today at 4:30pm at the Prime Minister’s Office. A report on the PDM’s Lahore rally will be presented to the premier during the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal ministers and special assistants have been instructed to attend the meeting.

