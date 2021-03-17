Fazlur Rehman never advised Sharif to return home, says JUI-F spox

LAHORE: Maulana Fazlur Rehman never advised Nawaz Sharif to return from the UK, said Wednesday the spokesperson for Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) following the emergence of alleged fissures within the opposition alliance that caused the scheduled long-march to delay, ARY News reported.

It is not up to Rehman to counsel Nawaz home return but it is for the doctor to advise when he should be back, said JUI-F’s Aslam Ghori. He added the updates being run on the media attributed to him were baseless and held no truth.

We think Pakistan Mulsim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) chief is not well and thus he needs medical treatment to get better, said Ghori representing party’s narrative.

It’s not hidden from anyone how sick Nawaz Sharif is and his doctors can make a call how long he should remain in the UK and when he should be able to return, he said.

