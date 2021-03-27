LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has devised a strategy to expel Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from the PDM and had conveyed the same to Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has cautioned against haste in decision-making, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the PML-N has conveyed to PDM head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman that they could no more move forward along with the PPP.

“They have stabbed the PDM in the back, bringing the entire anti-government movement to a standstill,” they said adding that the PML-N said that PPP has already stepped back from its narrative.

The party headed by Nawaz Sharif further conveyed that they now had to move forward without the PPP in their anti-government movement. “The PDM should now be restructured sans PPP,” they said while quoting the PML-N leaders, who were advised by Fazlur Rehman to show restraint and wait for the next meeting of the opposition alliance.

“The exchange of harsh arguments between the two sides is widening a gap between the two parties,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that PML-N, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and others are the real opposition parties.

However, she did not mention Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in her statement after serious differences emerged between PML-N and PPP following the election of Yousaf Raza Gilani as the opposition leader in the Senate.

She slammed PPP without taking its name, saying that some people are struggling for the supremacy of the Constitution and law on one side, on the other hand, democratic norms and narrative were violated to get a ‘lower post’.

