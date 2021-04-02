PDM decides to issue show-cause notice to PPP, ANP: sources  

ISLAMABAD: Eight opposition parties part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday have decided to issue a show-cause notice to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of a PDM meeting that did not include PPP and ANP leaders, the eight-party meeting headed by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi decided to issue both the parties over their role in the nomination process of opposition leader in Senate.

“The final decision regarding issuing the show-cause notice is linked to an approval from Fazlur Rehman,” they said adding that they would be given a chance to explain their position and would then be expelled from the opposition alliance.

Besides the notice, the parties part of the meeting also decided to form a separate opposition bloc in the upper house comprising of 27 Senators. “This bloc will be headed by PML-N Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar,” the sources said.

The PDM meeting also agreed to summon a meeting of the PDM heads ahead of Eid ul Fitr. “the meeting could be summoned as soon as Fazlur Rehman gets well,” they said.

Read More: Shahid Khaqan lashes out at PPP, says Gilani’s nomination caused damage to PDM

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari summoned a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of PPP on April 5 to hold a consultation on decision pertaining to tendering resignations from assemblies, which become a major source of disagreement with the PDM parties.

The CEC meeting will be held at 2:00 pm at Bilawal House Karachi.

The meeting will be specially attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari. The CEC will mull over PDM’s decision over resignations from assemblies. The PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed all PPP parliamentarians to attend the meeting in person or through a video link.

Comments

comments