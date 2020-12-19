PDM responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) “irresponsible behavior” was the major cause behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that 36 more people succumbed to the coronavirus during the past 24 hours. She maintained that 584 more cases of the virus were reported overnight in the province, taking the overall tally of cases to 130,706.

Dr. Firdous said that PMD endangered people’s lives for political gains. She urged the masses to avoid PDM’s rallies and follow the SOPs to protect themselves against the deadly virus.

Read More: COVID-19 fatalities recorded highest in Punjab during 24 hours: NCOC

Earlier today, the Punjab province had witnessed the highest death toll from COVID-19 in accordance with the daily statistics of the national dashboard as 87 more people lost their lives from the virus.

According to NCOC, 45 out of 87 deceased patients had been put on ventilators. 46 per cent of ventilators in Multan were being used for coronavirus patients, 41 pc in the federal capital Islamabad, 34 pc in Punjab’s capital Lahore and 21 pc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar.

