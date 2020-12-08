PDM in session to discuss future strategy of its protest movement

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) summit session on Tuesday began at the PML-N secretariat in Islamabad to make important decisions with regard to the alliance’s future strategy.

The opposition meeting chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman is expected to consult over the resignations from assemblies, march to Islamabad and the future of the alliance, sources said.

The PDM huddle will also consult over December 13 public meeting in Lahore, according to sources.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Senator Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira, Muslim League Nawaz leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, Awami National Party’s Mian Iftikhar, Ameer Haider Hoti, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Prof. Sajid Mir and other opposition leaders have been among the participants.

According to earlier reports, former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N head Nawaz Sharif will attend the opposition meeting via the video link.

ARY News, citing sources earlier reported that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have agreed to resign from the National Assembly.

Well-informed sources said that the development came after repeated contacts between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in which Sharif convinced Zardari to resign from the NA as part of an anti-government move.

“Both the parties have agreed to tender resignation from the NA at an ‘appropriate time’.

After Lahore’s opposition rally the alliance could decide about a march to Islamabad in January, the sources earlier said.

It is to be noted that the Local administration of Lahore had refused a request from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan owing to spike in COVID-19 cases.

