ISLAMABAD: Whatever it is that Moulana Fazal ur Rehman has been saying doesn’t suit his person as a religious scholar, said Saturday federal minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad speaking exclusively to ARY News.

Present in ARY News program Aiteraz, the federal minister said Moulana will bring to his political rallies the pupils studying in his seminaries. We would tell these pupils to be able to tell between Islam and Islamabad, said Sheikh Rasheed.

Moulana should focus on preaching the religion Islam and if he does so, we, too, shall follow his lead in this, Sheikh Rasheed said.

However, he noted that if the long march which the Pakistan Democratic Movement is planning, enters Islamabad, I shall deal with it as Interior Minister.

Separately, he said ex-President Asif Ali Zardari can benefit from the PDM alliance as he has yet to display his cards.

He has completed his PhD in criminology, said Sheikh Rasheed, noting that he knows very well when to go to jails and when to hospitals.

Asif Zardari knows his game and that he does not show cards, he added.

On the other hand, he said Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) politics used to revolve around animosity for Zardari and his party PPP.

Now all they want is to get their cases in National Accountability Bureau quashed and now that’s the only pivot point for their entire collective movement.

They cannot bring down Imran Khan’s premiership, the interior minister claimed.

