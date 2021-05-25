ISLAMABAD: A summit session of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been summoned on May 29, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the People’s Party and the Awami National Party (ANP) will not be invited to the PDM session. “The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership is not mature enough to follow the protocols used to be followed by the politicians,” he said.

“The JUI will present its proposals in the May 29 PDM session and a joint line of action will be decided in consultation with other parties,” Fazl said.

“The central consultative body views the incumbent government as a product of rigging. An unlawful government has been imposed over the people, which is unacceptable,” he said.

“The government has bring the country to the verge of economic bankruptcy in last three years,” he further said.

“The central consultative body views the claims of peace and law and order vanish in thin air. Terrorist acts claim lives of citizens as the lawlessness spreading from FATA to the entire country,” JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed.

“Armed confrontation and tribal bloodshed has deprived people of peace and the government seems powerless in this situation,” JUI leader said.

“We are also concerned over the decision of providing airbases to the United States in Pakistan after the US pullout from Afghanistan,” he said.

“Pakistan’s land and air limits should not be allowed to be used against any country,” he stressed.

