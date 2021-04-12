Web Analytics
PDM summons important meeting to discuss future strategy

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an important meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tomorrow to decide future political strategy following ANP’s exit from the opposition alliance, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PDM meeting will be held at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence. The meeting will be headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources said that PDM leaders will hold an important press conference following the meeting.

Pakistan People Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday announced that his political party is resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing a press conference in Karachi after chairing the central executive committee (CEC) session, made the announcement for resigning from all posts of the opposition alliance in a protest to the issuance of show-cause notice.

Bilawal also demanded to tender an unconditional apology before PPP and Awami National Party (ANP) for issuing show-cause notices. He said that there is no such example of issuing show-cause notices to parties in a political alliance.

He strongly criticised PDM to adopt an action plan against the democratic norms.

