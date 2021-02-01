PDM summons meeting on Feb 04 to mull over its options

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the heads of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is summoned on February 04 to discuss a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PDM meeting will be headed by its head Maulana Fazlur Rehman at 2:00 PM on February 04.

The meeting will mull over a long march towards Islamabad and resignations from the assemblies. Besides this, the sources said that the meeting of the opposition alliance would also mull over a move to bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PDM meeting was summoned at a time when fractions have appeared within its ranks over a lack of decisive policy against the incumbent government.

On January 27, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman threatened to leave the chieftaincy of the 11-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after expressing annoyance over the sole decisions of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Sources told ARY News that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has threatened to step down as PDM head after expressing displeasure over the unilateral decisions of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Sources added that the JUI-F supremo apprised Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari regarding his reservations and said that his headship is unworthy if Maryam and Bilawal are going to make their own decisions.

The JUI-F chief also said that the leaders of other opposition parties have also raised concerns over the decisions taken to participate in the Senate elections without gaining their confidence. Fazlur Rehman said that PML-N and PPP are imposing their decisions on the PDM despite having an agreement to take all decisions with consensus, sources added.

