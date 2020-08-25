PDMA dispatches relief goods to rain-hit areas of Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh, has dispatched relief goods to the rain-hit areas of Sindh province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Relief goods — including food items, blankets water coolers, dewatering pumps and tents — were sent to provide relief to the people hit by the torrential rains.

According to PDMA, 200 water coolers, 1000 tens and 200 kitchen sets have been provided to the Tharparkar district administration, while district Badin received 13 torrential rains, Tharparkar district 10, Thatta 13, and Mirpurkhas 12.

Similarly, 61 have been provided to KMC and local administration of Sindh, according to PDMA, Sindh.

Several people were killed and injured in different rain-related incidents as heavy rainfall continues across the Sindh.

The roads of the port city turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Read More: Several injured as heavy rainfall batters Hyderabad

Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi looking like nullahs and drains after the rainfall as three to four feet of water standing in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, according to reports.

Karachi is facing a situation of urban flooding, as knee-long rainwater gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi. The roads at KDA Chowrangi, Five Star Chowrangi and Hyderi areas drowned under the water disturbing traffic flow.

Comments

comments