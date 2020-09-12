PDMA issues heavy rain alert for Sindh

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh on Saturday issued a weather advisory predicting heavy rains across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the PMDA, heavy downpours are expected in southeast Sindh in 24 hours. In a letter addressed to DCs and DDMOs, the PDMA said that a new spell of monsoon rains is likely to hit parts of Sindh from tomorrow.

The PDMA has asked concerned authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during rains predicted in the province.

Earlier on August 28, terming huge losses caused by torrential rains as ‘national disaster’, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had urged the centre to help the provincial government in coping with the rain emergency.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah had confirmed that as many as 80 people had died during the recent monsoon rains so far in Sindh. He had maintained rain-related incidents claimed 47 lives in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, 6 in Larkana and 5 in Mirpur Khas.

He had maintained that Karachi had received record-breaking rains in the current month. The chief minister had said that 604 millimetres of rain had been recorded in Karachi during August.

