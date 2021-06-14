PDMA calls for safety measures in view of Karachi rain forecast

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has asked the district administrations to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives and damage to property during rains predicted in Sindh including Karachi from June 16, ARY News reported.

The PDMA has asked concerned institutions to finalise all necessary arrangements as heavy rainfall under the monsoon system is expected in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) today forecast the first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The Met Office has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in the port city between June 18 to 19.

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the Met Office.

Read More: Karachi to receive more than usual rainfall this monsoon season: PMD

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June,” the Met department said.

The weather department has forecast that Karachi will receive heavier rainfall this monsoon season like the previous year.

Comments

comments