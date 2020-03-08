27 people died in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday at least 23 people died in various rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported ARY News.

It said the people who died in roof collapses and electrocution included three women, nineteen children and one man.

Providing a breakdown, the PDMA said two deaths were reported in Peshawar, seven in Mardan, three in Swabi, four in Swat, one in Buner, and two each in Charsada, Nowshera and Khyber districts.

The PDMA said a total of 127 houses were damaged in the recent rains across the province,

Of the total, 114 houses were partially damaged while 13 completely damaged, it added.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and other parts of the country received widespread rainfall with wind and thunderstorm in a recent spell across the country.

Met Office forecast more rain with a thunderstorm in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 12 hours.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

