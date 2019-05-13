PDMA issues rain alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued weather advisory predicting heavy rains with gusty winds across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Wednesday to Saturday.

According to the weather advisory issued on Monday, a new spell of downpour with thunderstorm was likely to start in the province from May 15. District administration, Rescue 1122 and other concerned authorities were asked to be alert and take necessary measures to tackle the situation.

In a statement, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed,”A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify on Wednesday.”

Read More: Met Office forecast rainfall at isolated places across Pakistan

Under the influence of this weather system dust-thunderstorm/rain was expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Balochistan, Upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Saturday, read the statement.

Isolated heavy rainfall was also expected in Makran, Kalat, Zhob and D.G Khan divisions on Wednesday and Thursday, the statement said and added that cloudy weather with few chances of dust-thunderstorm with light rain was also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi during Thursday and Friday.

Due to this weather system, day temperatures likely to remain (4-6)°C below normal in different parts of the country during the period, said PMD.

Comments

comments