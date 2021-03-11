PDM’s long march meant to get NRO: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the opposition, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) long march was meant to get a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of PTI’s core committee, PM Imran said that the PDM’s proposed long march has nothing to do with the problems of the people.

Terming the long march pressure tactics, the prime minister reiterated that he will never bow down before the opposition’s pressure. He maintained that the opposition wanted to create anarchy in the country through the politics of protest.

The prime minister said that he will never compromise with those who plundered the national wealth.

Matters pertaining to elections for Senate’s chairman and deputy chairman, strategy to deal with the opposition’s long march, and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said sources.

Read More: PDM to start long march on March 26 from Karachi: Ahsan Iqbal

Earlier on Marach 4, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal had announced that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26.

While addressing PML-N general council meeting in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal had said that the long march will begin from Karachi on March 26 and caravans from all over the country will reach the federal capital by March 30.

