‘PDM’s leadership seems confused, divided,’ says Bilawal

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) leadership seemed confused and divided after the yesterday’s meeting in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after offering condolences to the ANP leadership over the demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan in Charsadda, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that they are neither willing to rejoin PDM nor criticize the alliance.

Bilawal said that PPP and ANP wanted to bring an in-house change in the country. Talking about people’s woes, the PPP leader said that they can create problems for the government. He said that they would oppose the upcoming budget in the parliament.

Earlier on May 30, a delegation of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto had reached Wali Bagh to offer condolence to ANP leadership over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

The PPP delegation comprises of Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nayyar Bukhari, Sherry Rehman and Farhatullah Babar.

Awami National Party (ANP) leaders Ameer Haider Hoti, Mian Iftikhar, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Aimal Wali had received the PPP delegation. The PPP leaders had offered condolence to the ANP leadership over the demise of Begum Naseem Wali Khan. The leaders of two parties had also discussed political situation of the country and their future line of action.

