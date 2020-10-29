Peace in Afghanistan to benefit entire region: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that restoration of peace in Afghanistan would prove beneficial for the entire region, ARY News reported.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran said peace in the country will enhance regional connectivity and provide new opportunities for economic cooperation.

He maintained that Pakistan and Afghanistan have untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could only be realized through cooperation in the economic and trade spheres.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for a negotiated political settlement.

On the occasion, the Afghan minister appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process and desired for enhanced economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Read More: ‘Pakistan desires peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan’

Earlier on October 28, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had held a telephonic conversation with his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif and discussed the Afghan peace process and regional security with him.

FM Qureshi had said Pakistan desires a peaceful, prosperous and stable Afghanistan and underscored that peace in Afghanistan is linked with peace and stability of the region.

Comments

comments