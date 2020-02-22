Peace in Afghanistan to lead to regional stability: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that durable peace in war-torn Afghanistan will lead to stability in South Asia, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said that positive and sincere role played by Pakistan in Afghan peace process will be written in golden words.

افغانستان میں پائیدار امن و استحکام دراصل جنوبی ایشیاء میں امن واستحکام کا باعث بنے گا۔پاکستان نے اخلاص کے ساتھ افغان عمل میں جو مثبت کردار ادا کیا ہے وہ تاریخ میں سنہری حروف سے لکھا جائے گا۔فریقین تشدد میں کمی اور امن کے معاہدے کے لیے تیار کامیابی سے آگے بڑھیں۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 22, 2020

Afghan brothers, sisters and children faced instability and turmoil for decades, adding that the peace deal between the United States and the Afghan Taliban will prove to be a milestone in promoting peace in the country.

She said that the historical development towards peace in Afghanistan is the manifestation of PM Imran Khan’s political vision.

Dr Firdous maintained that the signing of an agreement between Taliban and the US on 29th of this month is good news for peace and stability in the region and Pakistan welcomes it.

She said that Pakistan rendered unmatched sacrifices in war against terrorism and added that FATF members have appreciated the determination of the country for completion of rest of goals, which is an acknowledgement of the country’s efforts.

