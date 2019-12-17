Peace in Karachi restored with help of LEAs: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says peace in Karachi has now been restored with the help of Army, rangers and police.

He was talking to the officers of 46th specialized training program who called on him in Karachi on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said after restoration of peace educational, cultural and trade activities in the city have increased.

On December 11, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh claimed to have apprehended 20 criminals from different parts of Karachi, involved in heinous crimes of dacoitees street crimes and drug peddling.

According to a press release issued by the paramilitary force spokesman, the raids were conducted in city’s areas of Korangi, Chakiwara, Ferozeabad, Zaman Town, Alfalah and Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The law enforcing authority recovered weapons, looted items and drugs from the possession of the accused.

The arrested were handed over to the police for further legal action.

