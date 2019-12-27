Peace pivotal for revamping economy, says Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Friday said that peace is vital for revamping economy.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali at International Islamic University in Islamabad, Hammad Azhar said that restoration of peace following the principles of Quaid-e-Azam is need of the hour for country’s development, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that young people can play a key role in stabilizing economy by contributing to peace and stability in this country.

On the occasion, speakers from different walks of life especially from academia threw light on Quaid’s life.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that promotion of economic activities and bringing people out of poverty were the top priorities of his government.

Talking to a delegation of business community, who had called on the premier in Karachi, PM Imran had urged the traders to help boost economic process in the country.

All the stakeholders should have jointly work for economic stability in the country, he had added. Terming business community an important part of the economy, PM Imran had vowed to address their issues on priority basis.

