 Peaceful Afghanistan in Pakistan’s best interest: FM Qureshi     

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that a peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Istanbul, FM Qureshi said that Islamabad had played a positive and important role in resumption of stalled talks between the United States and Taliban in Doha. He said that the international community lauded Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The minister said that restoration of peace in war-torn Afghanistan will help boost trade between the two brotherly countries.

He maintained that Pakistan will have opportunities of investment, reconstruction, and infrastructure development in Afghanistan after restoration of peace in the country .

Responding to a question, FM Qureshi said that the incumbent government has allocated a special financial package for the uplift of tribal areas.

Earlier on December 6, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reiterated assurance that Pakistan will continue playing its reconciliatory role for peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to US Chargé D’ Affaires in Pakistan Paul W. Jones in Islamabad, he had said the progress and development of the entire region directly hinges upon the peace in the neighbouring country.

FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Pakistan welcomed the US decision to resume talks with Afghan Taliban.

