Pearls of snow from sky covers Kaghan Valley, other Northern Areas

KAGHAN: Snowfall over high mountains in northern areas of Pakistan covered the region with white pearls of snow from sky in Kaghan Valley and other areas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Naran highway leading to Gilgit has been closed for vehicular traffic as Babusar Top, Chilas, Deosai and Nanga Parbat received first spell of the winter snowfall.

Rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir today, while hail storm is expected at a few places.

Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan on today, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its forecast.

The met office has predicted likely fall in day and night temperatures by two to four degree from today in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, upper and central Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan region.

Rainfall is also expected on Sunday at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Snowfall over high mountains is also expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the weather department.

Recently the upper parts of Astore valley in Gilgit-Baltistan had received heavy snowfall dipping the mercury and restricting people to their houses.

The first snowfall of autumn reported at Babusar Top. After six inches snowfall Babusar to Naran National Highway was closed for traffic.

The upper regions of Diamer district including Nanga Parbat and Batogah Top had also received snowfall, which dipped temperatures bringing chilly weath in all parts of Diamer district.

According to local people snowfall usually began in November, but this year it started earlier in the beginning of October, closing Babusar Pass road for all traffic.

