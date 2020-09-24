Pegasus set to launch Pakistan-Turkey flights tomorrow

KARACHI: A low-cost Turkish carrier, Pegasus Airlines, is set to launch its flight operation to and from Pakistan as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has given the green-light to the airline’s flights to land in the country.

The Kurtköy-based airline’s first flight to Pakistan will take off from a Turkey airport tomorrow and will touch down at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

Pegasus will operate four flights on the Pakistan-Turkey route in a week. The airline’s flight will depart for Turkey from the Karachi airport on every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday while from Karachi for Turkey on Sunday, Tuesday, and Saturday.

On September 13, a Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic, had announced that it would launch flights to Pakistan from December 10 in a bid to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in the UK. The airline has announced three routes to Pakistan from the UK ie London-Lahore, London-Islamabad, and Manchester-Islamabad.

