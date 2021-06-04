PEIRA notifies reopening of private schools in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Islamabad administration on Friday allowed the private schools to reopen from 7th of June with strict adherence to coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported

According to a notification issued by Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), all the private schools located in the jurisdiction of the capital city will resume education activities with SOPs from Monday.

Earlier today, medical colleges and universities across Punjab will reopen from June 7, provincial health department had announced.

Read More: Medical colleges, universities to reopen across Punjab from June 7

The medical colleges and universities were being reopened on the recommendations of the Punjab cabinet committee on coronavirus after decline in the pandemic cases.

The students can take their regular classes from June 7 with the observance of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs)

The Punjab Specialised Healthcare department had directed the heads of the medical institutions to ensure strict implementation of the COVID-19 SOPs and ensure vaccination of the employees and the students.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government had decided to re-open the classes of grade 10th and 12th from 31st of May with strict adherence to coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to a notification issued by the KP’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department, “In pursuance of decisions taken in National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) meeting held on 29th of May, the classes of grade 10th and 12th are hereby re-opened throughout the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 31st of May.”

Comments

comments