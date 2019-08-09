PEMRA slaps complete ban on airing Indian content in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday slapped a complete ban on airing Indian content in Pakistan.

According to the notification issued by the PEMRA, Indian clips, Songs, News reports cannot be aired on the Pakistani media.

The media has also been banned from airing talk of Indian analysts. Channels cannot invite any Indian journalist, politician or a celebrity in the talk show.

“Failing to comply the orders will be a violation of the court orders and PEMRA directions”, the notification read.

On Thursday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said a policy is being formulated by the government to ban Indian content in Pakistan.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, she had said that no Indian movie would be screened in Pakistani cinema or any channel.

Earlier in February, a ban on screening Bollywood films in cinemas across the country was imposed, after tensions escalated between the two nuclear powers.

The then information minister Fawad Chaudhry also instructed PEMRA, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, against airing Indian advertisements on Pakistani TV channels.

