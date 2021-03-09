WATCH: Penguin escapes pod of killer whales by jumping into tourist boat

A penguin escaped a pod of chasing killer whales by leaping into a tourist boat after flinging itself headfirst into the side of the boat.

In the interesting video, the flightless bird was seen repeatedly jumping out of the water in a dramatic chase that circled the tour boat before it leapt aboard to the delight of the stunned passengers.

Travel blogger Matt Karsten, 40, and his wife Anna, 32, were taking a tour through icebergs in the Gerlache Strait, Antarctica when a large group of orcas swam up to their Zodiac boat, Dailymail UK reported.

The predators spotted a gentoo penguin swimming nearby and gave chase, darting between the tourist boats.

Footage shows the penguin leaping out of the icy water with the killer whales in close pursuit.

The penguin tries to get into one of the boats for safety but lands just short and bounces off the side of the vessel and back into the sea.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seconds later, the penguin successfully makes it over the rim of the boat and is helped aboard by the cheering tourists.

‘The orcas did follow the zodiac boat for a while. They did give up in the end leaving the penguin safe with his new friends. After cruising for a little bit, the penguin said goodbye to the boat and hopped back into the icy water,’ said Matt.

Matt – who calls himself the Expert Vagabond – has been travelling around the world visiting more than 50 countries since 2010 and is currently based in Yucatan, Mexico, after the birth of his second child.

Comments

comments