Penny Marshall, ‘Big’ director and TV’s ‘Laverne,’ dead at 75

WASHINGTON: Penny Marshall, who played an endearingly graceless character with a thick Bronx accent in US television’s “Laverne & Shirley” before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” has died at 75, her publicist said on Tuesday.

Marshall died of complications of diabetes Monday at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, her publicist, Michelle Bega said in a phone interview.

Marshall played the unrefined but lovable Laverne DeFazio on “Laverne & Shirley,” a situation comedy that ran on the ABC network from 1976 to 1983, following the lives of two single women and their nutty friends in 1950s and ‘60s Milwaukee.

Marshall, known for her bluntness, described the success of the series this way: “We dared to be stupid.”

Marshall, the younger sister of successful TV and film director and producer Garry Marshall, turned to directing after her series ended. Her first film was the underwhelming 1986 Whoopi Goldberg comedy “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” but that was followed by the charming 1988 hit “Big,” starring fellow former TV sitcom star Tom Hanks.

Hanks delivered a great performance in the wistful comedy as a 12-year-old boy whose wish to become an adult is magically granted. The film is known for its classic scene in which Hanks and Robert Loggia play duets by dancing on a toy store’s foot-operated electronic keyboard.

The success of “Big” made Marshall the first woman to direct a film that made more than $100 million at the U.S. box office. The 1992 women’s baseball comedy “A League of Their Own” made her the first woman to direct two films topping $100 million at the U.S. box office.

Hanks also appeared in “A League of Their Own” alongside Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and pop star Madonna in the story of the first female professional baseball league. The film’s most famous line comes after a player starts sobbing when Hanks, the team’s irascible manager, chews her out for a baseball blunder.

“Are you crying?” Hanks asks with incredulity. “There’s no crying. There’s no crying in baseball.”

Marshall noted that the starring role in “Big” almost went to tough-guy actor Robert De Niro, who she would later direct in “Awakenings” (1990), also starring Robin Williams. “Awakenings” was nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture.

Other films Marshall directed included: “Renaissance Man” (1994) with Danny DeVito; “The Preacher’s Wife” (1996) with Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston; and “Riding in Cars with Boys” (2001) with Drew Barrymore.

“Our family is heartbroken over the passing of Penny Marshall,” the Marshall family said in a statement, adding that Penny was a tomboy who loved sports, doing puzzles of any kind, drinking milk and Pepsi together and being with her family.

Thousands of social media users, including many celebrities, expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Actor James Woods wrote online, “I am absolutely devastated. #PennyMarshall was one of my dearest friends. I loved her. Funny, warm, a true individual and remarkable talent. #RidingInCarsWithBoys.”

“Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed,” wrote director Ava Duvernay.

