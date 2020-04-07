Pension, salaries of KDA employees may be delayed amid lack of funds

KARACHI: Employees and pensioners of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) may not receive their salaries and pensions on time as the provincial government has released less than needed amount under the salary grant for the civic body, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources privy to details, the provincial government has released an amount of Rs 204 million for the KDA under a grant for salaries.

However, they said that the authority needed Rs 275 million to release salaries of all of its employees and pensioners.

“The salaries and pensions are likely to face delay due to the lack of funds provided from the provincial government,” said the sources.

They said that the KDA was not able to make its own recoveries recently due to ongoing lockdown in the city amid coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on April 01, Sindh government has released monthly funds collected in terms of Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) to the province-wide union councils of the local government.

According to details, the provincial finance department also released the financial share of the municipal corporations, district councils, town and municipal committees.

Read More: KDA employees without salary for four months

The overall funds released to the local bodies structure in the province is worth over Rs two billion. The local bodies’ councils will pay off pensions and salaries of their staffers through the released amount.

Moreover, the accountant general Sindh has directed the municipal authorities across the province to ensure deduction of amount for coronavirus fund as per agreed formula.

The authorities were directed to submit the amount in the designated account of the Sindh Bank.

It also directed to carry out deductions from the salaries of employees in Sindh Building Control Authority, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Karachi Development Authority.

Comments

comments