People await Sajjad Ali’s performance as ARY Feast enters second day

KARACHI: Long-awaited food festival “ARY Feast” enters into its second day, a score of families are reaching the venue, as renowned singer Sajjad Ali is set to perform tonight in musical night.

A number of the food giants, restaurants and amusement companies have established stalls… in the four day festival at city’s Clifton area.

Families in large numbers enjoyed spicy food, while children were seeing enjoying different swings, yesterday after the inauguration of the festival.

Stars like Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar and bands like Josh will also entertain the audiences during the festival.

A while ago, showbiz personalities, Faisal Qureshi, Aadi and Faizan, reached ARY Feast festival.

Celebrities belonging to ARY Digital Network including anchor Waseem Badami, Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa, Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, Salam Zindagi host Faysal Qureshi and Breaking Weekend host Fiza Shoaib too will grace the event with their presence.

Highlights from Day 2 in pictures and videos

Day 2 from #ArielARYFeast at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park Clifton, Karachi. Posted by ARY News on Sunday, December 23, 2018

