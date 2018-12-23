People await Sajjad Ali’s performance as ARY Feast enters second day
KARACHI: Long-awaited food festival “ARY Feast” enters into its second day, a score of families are reaching the venue, as renowned singer Sajjad Ali is set to perform tonight in musical night.
A number of the food giants, restaurants and amusement companies have established stalls… in the four day festival at city’s Clifton area.
Families in large numbers enjoyed spicy food, while children were seeing enjoying different swings, yesterday after the inauguration of the festival.
Stars like Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar and bands like Josh will also entertain the audiences during the festival.
A while ago, showbiz personalities, Faisal Qureshi, Aadi and Faizan, reached ARY Feast festival.
View this post on Instagram
#FaysalQureshi conducting his show #SalamZindagi with @aadiadeal @mfaizansk @kiranhaqofficial at #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar! Venue: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork @aryfeast Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
Celebrities belonging to ARY Digital Network including anchor Waseem Badami, Sar-e-Aam host Iqrarul Hassan, Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa, Good Morning Pakistan host Nida Yasir, Salam Zindagi host Faysal Qureshi and Breaking Weekend host Fiza Shoaib too will grace the event with their presence.
Highlights from Day 2 in pictures and videos
Day 2 from #ArielARYFeast at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park Clifton, Karachi.
Posted by ARY News on Sunday, December 23, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Kids are excited and enjoying the presence of #3bahadur at #ArielARYFeast #Karachi presented by #TapalDanedar Venue: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Look at all the crowd gathered near @faysalquraishi at #ArielARYFeast #Karachi presented by #TapalDanedar Venue: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Hey #Karachitties, Are you a bunkabab & Chart lover or a Pizza? Don’t miss to try it here at #ArielARYFeast presented by #TapalDanedar. Happening now! Come and Join us here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 23rd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Families Enjoying the Cuisine on Sunday evening. Hey #Karachites are you coming at the Day 2 of the #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar? Venue: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 23rd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Families Enjoying the Cuisine on Sunday evening. Hey #Karachites are you coming at the Day 2 of the #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar? Venue: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 23rd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Entry tickets of #ArielARYFeast #Karachi presented by #TapalDanedar are available at ticketing counters at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018. #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet For more information & updates about #ArielARYFeast presented by Tapal Danedar, visit: www.aryfeast.com
View this post on Instagram
Entry tickets of #ArielARYFeast #Karachi presented by #TapalDanedar will be available at ticketing counters at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park, Clifton, Karachi from 22nd – 25th of December 2018 #FoodFestival #FamilyFestival #ARY #ARYDigital #ARYDigitalNetwork Powered by #ARYSahulatWallet