People of Bahawalpur wouldn’t live within South Punjab province: Cheema

BAHAWALPUR: The people of Bahawalpur region wouldn’t live within South Punjab province, Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema Thursday said.

He was addressing a press conference here in response to recent statement of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Cheema said that Bahawalpur province have a history, if South Punjab have such a history?

He also questioned the logic behind the statement that a region comprises of three districts could not become a province.

He said when a small region like Switzerland could become a sovereign state, then Bahawalpur could also become a province.

On a question, the minister said that he will ask Shah Mehmood about it when they will meet.

The people of this region would not live within South Punjab province, he said. A referendum can decide about the will of the people of Bahawalpur, he further said.

He said the legislation bills about formation of both the provinces have been tabled in the assembly.

The PML-Q leader said that the coalition partners have yet to sit and discuss the issue of the new provinces. “Whenever they will sit together, hopefully our point of view will be heard”.

“We will present our demands to Imran Khan,” Cheema said. He had promised for restoration of the Bahawalpur province,” he added.

