People reaching Pakistan from China continue to test negative for coronavirus

KARACHI: A student who was flagged after reaching Pakistan from China on 19 February has tested negative for the dangerous coronavirus which has become a pandemic since the outbreak, ARY News reported on Thursday.

22-year-old student made his way to Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport from China, the student had symptoms of the virus upon arriving.

The Health Ministry revealed that the student was kept in an isolation chamber at the DOW University and Hospital for further screening.

Bloods samples acquired from the student were sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad seeking a detailed report.

Test results sent back by NIH showed no symptoms of the virus and thus the student was declared healthy.

Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi said that the student was dispatched home after being prescribed normal flu medicines.

