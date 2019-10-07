Over 8mn people under crippling lockdown for 64th consecutive day in IoK: JI chief   

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq said that over eight million people have been under crippling lockdown for the 64th consecutive day on Monday in the held valley, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Sirajul Haq said that the inhuman curfew and communications blackout were deepening humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people were dying of shortage of medicines in hospitals and starvation owing to prolonged lockdown of the held valley.

The JI leader lashed out at the international community and the human rights organizations for not taking practical steps to address the plight of Kashmiris. He said that Prime Minister Imran, in his address at the UN General Assembly, had tried to awake the world’s conscience on Kashmir but all his efforts went in vain as the international community kept mum over humanitarian crisis in the held valley.

Read More: Occupied Kashmir: Lockdown continues on 64th consecutive day

Earlier in the day, in occupied Kashmir, an inhumane lockdown continues on the 64th consecutive day, Monday where a large military presence keeps a population of 8 million subdued.

According to Kashmir Media Service, all shops, main markets, and educational institutions were shut and public transport was off the road in Kashmir valley and parts of the Jammu region.

Comments

comments