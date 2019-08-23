Web Analytics
People drowned in tsunami of inflation, Bilawal takes govt to task

SHAGAR: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, taking aim at the incumbent government, said on Friday it has drowned people in a tsunami of inflation.

Speaking at a public gathering in Shagar district of Gilgit Baltistan, he said the PTI government has kicked up a storm of taxes.

The PPP chairman said the country’s economy is in tatters as the government is committing economic murder of the people.

He said the government has failed to deliver and called for combining forces to send it packing.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the difference between the PPP’s previous government and that of the PTI is that “ours was people’s government.”

He said the PPP government had launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to fight inflation.

