People in IoK looking to their Muslim brethren for support: AJP president

JEDDAH: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said that human rights violations in occupied Kashmir continue unabated while Indian occupation forces has turned Kashmir into largest prison in the world.

Addressing a seminar at the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Secretariat in Jeddah, Sardar Masood said, “In these testing times the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir look to their Muslim brothers and sisters for support.”

He said that Kashmir is one of the oldest issues on the UN agenda and it still remains unresolved. The support extended to them by the OIC is not only instrumental in effectively projecting the Kashmiri cause but also a source of hope and strength for the Kashmiri people, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president said the Kashmiri people are being targeted because they are Muslims.

He urged OIC member states to continue impressing upon India and the international community to fulfill their promise to the Kashmiri people as enshrined in the UN and OIC resolutions.

Sardar Masood further said the OIC should also stress India to give access to international media and independent human rights observers who can independently confirm reports of abuse, violations and use of excessive force.

