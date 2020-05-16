People lax on COVID-19, urge them to not force govt’s hand: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz on Saturday talking exclusively to ARY News said that the government is devising coronavirus strategy on a day to day basis keeping the country’s infection tally in mind.

He reiterated governments stance saying that Pakistan cannot go for a complete lockdown for prolonged period due to economic shortcomings and a large population of individuals below or on the poverty line.

Read More: Shibli Faraz urges for national unity in fight against coronavirus

Shibli Faraz said that their is no cure for irresponsibility and the people are not heeding government advice and protocols for virus prevention.

He revealed that more than 500 place have thus far been sealed since the lockdown has been relaxed due to non compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read More: Lockdown to return if people fail to follow SOPs: Shibli Faraz

The minister again foreshadowed a warning and cautioned people against their lackadaisical approach towards coronavirus saying that if irresponsible behavior continued then the government would not be left with a choice but to enforce a strict lockdown again.

Talking about the economic situation of the country, Faraz said that the people have the right to know facts on who has robbed them in the past and reduced them to a position of helplessness.

He said that corruption and theft will be highlighted and acted against at all level by the current regime.

Read More: Fed govt plans to change law pertaining to NFC award: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information, Shibli Faraz also slammed rumors against the federal government of possible meddling in the affairs of accountability institutes of the country.

He said that those making hue and cry over the government’s firm stance against corruption are those that are guilty in some way, shape or form.

Comments

comments