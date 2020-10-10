ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr Faisal Sultan stated on Saturday number of COVID-19 cases have surged in the recent few weeks, ARY News reported.

Present in the program Sawal Yeh Hai the SAPM, however, maintained that unlike in other countries the resurfacing of the cases has not been as worse. He said taking only the past few days into account, it is true that the cases have emerged.

Noting that the virus is indiscriminately infecting people regardless of their religion, social status or race, Faisal Sultan said only defence against it was to exercise caution. He said the virus doesn’t even care if the reason of people assembling was a plausible one.

He said the rationale behind the micro or mini lockdowns is to contain the spread of this pandemic while discussing the steps taken by governments across parts of Pakistan. The SAPM, however, cautioned that steps regarding the opening of marriage halls are yet to be taken.

Underscoring the neglect from the masses, SAPM on health said the people need to be more careful about the situation and play an active role in the fight against the pandemic.

The SAPM said the situation was rather healthy as other countries have sustained the second wave of novel coronavirus already. He also said that the neighbouring countries are still fraught with the first wave referring to the fact that Pakistan has been doing fine on either yardstick.

Concluding his remarks on the pandemic situation, SAPM Sultan expressed hope that soon the vaccination for this viral infection.

