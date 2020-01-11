People paying for wrong policies of past governments: NA speaker

SWABI: Lashing out at the performance of former rulers, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the masses were facing inflation, unemployment and other problems owing to the wrong polices of the past governments, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with inauguration of a development project in Swabi, Asad Qaiser said that wrong polices of last 35 years were posing negative impact on the economy.

The NA speaker urged the opposition to refrain from using religious card and compare the performance of past regimes with the incumbent government.

He said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will steer the country out of all the crisis.

Earlier on January 10, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan had passed the buck of prevailing gas shortfall in the country onto previous governments saying they had not focused their attention on gas exploration.

Responding to a calling-attention notice during the Senate session, he had said Sindh currently produces 2,243 mmcfd (million cubic feet per day) natural gas.

Amid protest by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sassui Palejo over gas shortage in the province, the minister had said they could have supplied 65 mmcfd gas to the province but the provincial government didn’t give the right of way for laying down a gas pipeline

