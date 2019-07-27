People reject opposition’s negative politics: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that the people rejected opposition’s negative politics, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar said that masses boycotted the opposition’s protest rallies and added that the no confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will meet failure.

He said that opposition parties had lust of power but the people did not want the politics of unrest in the country. The chief minister said, “The nation has complete faith in PTI-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

The opponents had no agenda to move the country forward, he said and added that naya Pakistan will progress under new vision and new ideology.

Read More: Opposition observes black day in remembrance of their misdeeds: CM Buzdar

Earlier on July 25, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that opposition parties were observing black day in remembrance of their misdeeds.

According to a statement issued from his office, CM Buzdar had said that a positive change had occurred in the political scenario of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 when the people had broken the idol of corruption and wrote a new history with their votes.

He had maintained that the elements observing the so-called day had played havoc with the country and added that the corrupt cabal had been fully exposed.

Comments

comments