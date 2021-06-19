People turned away as Covid-19 vaccine shortage hits Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 vaccine shortage has hit Islamabad with the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) turning away people intending to get inoculated against the virus.

Sources at the hospital told ARY News that the health facility has run out of vaccine stocks and the hospital administration has informed the health department about the vaccine shortage.

The sources said the hospital is likely to get fresh stocks of Covid-19 vaccine until tomorrow and will resume the vaccination process from Monday.

A similar situation is being faced by vaccination centres in Karachi, Lahore and other parts of the country.

The shortage of the coronavirus vaccine was reported at different vaccination centres of Karachi including the largest vaccination facility at Expo Centre. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah chairing a session of the Sindh’s COVID-19 Task Force today announced the vaccination holiday on Sunday owing to shortage of the coronavirus vaccine.

The session was however told in a briefing that Russia’s Sputnik vaccine will be available in the last week of June.

Moreover, a consignment of 1.5 mln doses of sinovac will be received by June 21, and 0.7 mln cansino vaccine doses and 0.4 mln PakVac doses will be available by June 23, the session was informed.

