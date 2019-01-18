Keep people updated about progress on housing project: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to keep countrymen updated about the progress on the Naya Pakistan Housing Project, ARY News reported on Friday.

This he said while chairing a meeting to review so far progress made on the housing project at his office in Islamabad.

The meeting attended by Punjab’s Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur- Rasheed, Aleem Khan and the chairman housing task force, reviewed the progress and the legal aspects of the housing scheme.

The PM was apprised that the formation of Real State Regulatory Authority is in final stages as a bill to seek its formation has also been finalized.

“Financing model for purchasing of homes and work on associated tax exemptions is also near completion,” PM was briefed.

The meeting was apprised that work on construction of 25,000 housing units at the federal level in Lahore and Islamabad will be started soon.

Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmood ur Rashid informed the Prime Minister that housing project will be started at Renala Khurd, Chistian and Lodhran soon.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized to finalize the foreclosure laws with the assistance of the Attorney General.

The meeting also decided to establish a special cell for the housing project at Board of Investment in order to provide guidance and assistance to the foreign investors.

