People uproot trees planted during government drive in Khyber

KHYBER: Scores of people uprooted trees planted in Khyber district by the government as a part of a countrywide plantation drive on Sunday.

They staged a protest against the local administration for planting the trees on disputed land without their permission. The protesting men had black flags in their hands and chanted slogans against the government.

A member of the National Assembly (MNA), Iqbal Afridi tried to pacify the protesters but they didn’t listen to him and started uprooting the recently planted trees.

More than 6,000 new trees were planted in the area, according to the district administration.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered action against the perpetrators.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will kick off, what is being dubbed, the biggest tree plantation drive in the country’s history today with a target to plant around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country.

More than one million Tiger Force volunteers will take part in the drive to mark Tiger Force Day.

In a tweet on Saturday, the PM had invited everyone to join him in planting trees all over Pakistan. He also asked the parliamentarians, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force volunteers to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign.

