‘Govt striving to enforce complete ban on sale, manufacturing of plastic bags’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday urged the masses to stop using plastic bags for being unhealthy and unfriendly towards environment.

He chaired a second meeting on implementation of polythene bags regulations, 2019.

Malik Amin Aslam urged the participants to arrange cleanliness campaign, public awareness drive and enforcement of laws, especially in urban areas of Islamabad.

Representatives of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) were present during the meeting.

Read More: LHC stops departmental stores from using plastic shopping bags

The representatives presented their inputs and affirmed to stop using polythene bag in public and to ensure the infringements would be fined strictly.

They apprised the adviser about a large number of polythene bags confiscated by implementation teams and fines/penalties collected to date.

Malik Amin Aslam said the government is working to implement a complete ban on the use of polyethene bags and its manufacturing, trading and sale in Islamabad.

Comments

comments