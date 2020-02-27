Web Analytics
People with virus symptoms should avoid Jumma congregation: Alvi

President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: As two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus deepened concerns about the spread of the disease in the country, President Arif Alvi urged the people having “fever, cough, shortness of breath or any flu symptom” should avoid going to public gatherings.

He said: “I have taken opinion from Ulema that for the sake of community well being they can perform prayers at home & avoid Jumma congregation so as not to put other people at risk.”

Read More: Govt taking measures to prevent coronavirus cases in country: Zafar Mirza

Earlier today, Minister for Health Azra Pechuho released a video message on precautionary measures to be taken after confirmation of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

The minister said that people should follow the precautions with due diligence and not take high fever, cough, and trouble in breathing lightly.

Read More: Coronavirus infected patient took classes at KU after returning to Pakistan

